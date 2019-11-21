Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Strikes twice on power play

Panarin scored a pair of power-play goals and had three shots in a 4-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Panarin opened the scoring late in the second period, then struck again early in the third for the eventual game-winner. The goals were the 10th and 11th of the season for Panarin and extended his point streak to 12 games. The first-year Ranger has racked up seven goals and 19 points during his scoring streak, including seven two-point performances. Panarin is on his way to a career season.