Panarin left Friday's practice because of a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The severity of Panarin's injury isn't known yet, but even if it's minor, the Rangers will probably exercise an abundance of caution given that we're early in training camp. The 33-year-old had 37 goals and 89 points in 80 appearances with the Rangers last year. He's missed just two regular-season games over the past three campaigns.