Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Tuesday
Panarin (groin) will be back in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
Panarin missed Friday's preseason matchup, but appears to be back to 100 percent. The winger missed the 30-goal mark by just two tallies last year and will no doubt be eager to get back over that threshold with his new club. The Russian should push for the 90-point mark, as well, making him an elite fantasy option.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Out against Devils•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Removed as precaution•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leaves preseason game•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Goes Blue Jackets to Blueshirts•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Mistakes prove costly in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scores lone goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.