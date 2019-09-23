Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Tuesday

Panarin (groin) will be back in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday.

Panarin missed Friday's preseason matchup, but appears to be back to 100 percent. The winger missed the 30-goal mark by just two tallies last year and will no doubt be eager to get back over that threshold with his new club. The Russian should push for the 90-point mark, as well, making him an elite fantasy option.

