Panarin provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Panarin set up Ryan Strome's second-period goal, which would end up securing the series. The 30-year-old Panarin finished the second round with points in four of his last five games (one goal, three helpers). The creative winger is up to 11 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 postseason outings.