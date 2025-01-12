Panarin notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Panarin now has a goal and five assists during a four-game point streak after earning the secondary helper on Vincent Trocheck's tally. The 33-year-old Panarin has a total of 45 points (15 on the power play) with 120 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 40 appearances this season. He hasn't been immune from the Rangers' many struggles in 2024-25, but he's also been one of the team's most consistent forwards despite being well behind the pace he showed in a 120-point 2023-24 regular season.