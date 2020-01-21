Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Surprise scratch Tuesday
Panarin (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Panarin has missed the last two practices due to an upper-body injury, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today. In his stead, Brendan Lemieux was bumped up to the first line and Micheal Haley will draw into the lineup.
