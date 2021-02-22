Panarin will be taking a leave of absence from the Rangers, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.
Following reports of an alleged assault in 2011 involving Panarin, the winger will be stepping away from the team. Per Larry Brooks, the allegation may be tied to Panarin's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers in win over Caps•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Strong performance in return•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Returning against Philadelphia•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Officially ruled out•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: In doubt Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Won't play Friday•