Panarin dished out three assists, including one on the power play, during Sunday's 5-2 win against Washington.

The 31-year-old picked up an assist on K'Andre Miller's first-period goal before adding two more in the third period. Panarin has racked up 14 points over his last 11 games with five multi-point efforts. On the year, he's up to 87 points through 77 appearances.