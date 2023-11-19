Panarin scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.

He extended his season-opening point streak to 15 games and 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), which set a Rangers record for the longest scoring run to start a season (Rod Gilbert, 14 games, 1972-73). Panarin is a difference maker and among the best scorers in the NHL. He's on a 142-point pace, which would be exponentially higher than his career mark of 96 points. It's possible, but unlikely for the Bread Man.