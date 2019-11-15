Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ten-game, 15-point scoring streak

Panarin set up two goals in a 9-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

It extended his point streak to 10 games and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists). The Bread Man has 23 points in 17 games this season -- that's a record pace. Panarin could top the 100-point mark for the first-time ever.

