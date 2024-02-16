Panarin picked up three assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over Montreal.

Panarin grabbed two assists in the second period, setting up Mika Zibanejad's short-handed goal and Chris Kreider's power-play tally, before adding a third helper on Vincent Trocheck's marker in the final frame. The 32-year-old Panarin has cooled off a bit by his standards of late -- he came into Thursday's matchup with just one point in his last three games and he's now gone four outings without a goal. Still, it's been a stellar campaign for Panarin, who now has 71 points (31 goals, 40 assists) through 54 games as he's well on-pace to pass the 90-point threshold for a third consecutive season.