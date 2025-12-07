Panarin scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Panarin scored on a one-timer from the left point through traffic with just 42 seconds left to force overtime. It was his 10th goal of the season. Panarin is on a three-game, five-point (two goals, three assists) scoring streak with 13 shots. And he has 31 points, including 21 assists, in 30 games overall. That pace is solid, but his points-per-game is his lowest since 2017-18 in Columbus. And his goal total is abysmal compared to the 43 he averaged over the last two seasons. We like the look of his recent run, though -- Panarin has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his last six games. He's on an upturn.