Panarin notched three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Three times New York fell behind in this one and all three times Panarin helped tie it up, with his third assist of the night coming on Patrick Kane's first goal as a Blueshirt. Panarin has been on fire since the All-Star break, piling up seven goals and 22 points in the last 15 games, and he's on pace for his third career 90-point campaign.