Panarin collected three assists while adding two shots on net, two PIM, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

The 32-year-old was a game-time call after missing Wednesday's practice due to a minor lower-body injury, but Panarin saw his usual workload and produced another outstanding line in the box score. It's his third three-point performance in the last four games, and Panarin has crept back into the top five in the NHL scoring race with 78 points (32 goals, 46 helpers) in 57 games. If he avoids an injury down the stretch, he appears headed for his first career 100-point campaign.