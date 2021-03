Panarin scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

All three points came in the second period as Panarin led the Rangers to a 3-2 lead that eventually slipped away. He has a goal and three helpers in two games since rejoining the lineup, and on the season the 29-year-old has racked up six goals and 22 points in only 16 contests.