Panarin scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Panarin celebrated his 31st birthday in style, contributing significantly in the Rangers' second win in as many days. He had gone five games without a multi-point effort, and this was his third such performance of the year. The star winger has five goals, 11 assists, 27 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through 10 contests overall. Eight of his 16 points have come with the man advantage.