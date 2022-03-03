Panarin scored an empty-net goal and dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Panarin got Blues goalie Ville Husso moving before dishing the puck to Ryan Strome at the side of the net, and Strome proceeded to slip the puck under Husso's pad to give the Rangers a 2-0 second-period lead. The Russian winger went back to work with the game tied at three apiece in the third. Panarin's pass to Adam Fox on the power play led to a shot that Chris Kreider tipped in for the go-ahead goal, and Panarin sealed the win himself mere seconds after the Blues pulled Husso for an extra attacker. With 59 points in 49 games, Panarin could reach the 90-point mark for the second time in three seasons with the Rangers.