Panarin scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

The 32-year-old snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, which featured a point in every period including the Rangers' final tally of the afternoon. Panarin is up to 11 goals and 29 points through 19 contests on the season, a pace that would shatter his prior career highs of 32 goals and 96 points.