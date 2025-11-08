Panarin recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Panarin ended his six-game point drought in style by having a hand in three of the Rangers' four goals. He is off to a sluggish start this campaign, notching only three goals and 10 points through 15 outings. He'll need to turn things around quickly if he wants to surpass the 85-point plateau for a fifth straight campaign, but more efforts like Friday will help get him back on track in a hurry.