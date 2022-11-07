Panarin earned an assist during a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Red Wings on Sunday.

Panarin earned his first point in three games Sunday, ending a mini-slump. With 17 points in 13 outings, the 31-year-old forward has only been held off the scoresheet four times this season. Panarin continued to torment the Red Wings with his first-period, power-play helper Sunday. In 17 career games against the Original Six franchise, Panarin has collected 10 goals, including two game-winners, among 26 points.