Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 29-year-old simply refuses to slow down. Panarin has delivered a multi-point performance in an incredible nine of the last 14 games, amassing nine goals and 26 points over that stretch, and on the season he now boasts 55 points (17 goals, 39 helpers) in only 37 contests.
