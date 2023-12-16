Panarin recorded two power-play assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

He set up Chris Kreider in the second period and Mika Zibanejad in the third, giving Panarin his third multi-point performance in the last six games. The 32-year-old remains on track for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 41 points through 28 contests, and Panarin's been feasting with the man advantage -- his 15 power-play helpers is tied for second in the NHL, behind only Nikita Kucherov's 16.