Panarin picked up two assists and added four shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
The 29-year-old continues to roll, recording his fifth multi-point performance in the last six games. Panarin now has 12 goals and 42 points through only 29 contests, a pace that would have led to his first 100-point campaign over a full season.
