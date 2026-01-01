Panarin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

The star winger had a hand in tallies by Vincent Trocheck in the first period and Adam Fox in the second. Panarin delivered three multi-point performances in the last six games of December, and on the season he's collected 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games. Curiously, Panarin has yet to score a goal on the power play this season, managing just 10 assists with the man advantage after racking up 28 PP tallies over the prior three seasons combined.