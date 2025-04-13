Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both helpers came in the third period after the Rangers were already down 5-1, a last gasp of competitiveness before the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Panarin has gone down swinging on a disappointing season for the Blueshirts, producing five multi-point performances in the last eight games while racking up six goals and 14 points, and the 33-year-old needs one more points over New York's last two contests to reach 90 for the fourth straight season, and the fifth time in his career.