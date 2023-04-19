Panarin dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over New Jersey.

Panarin helped the Rangers set the tone early and quiet the New Jersey crowd, with both of his helpers coming the first 10 minutes. He set up Vladimir Tarasenko at even strength and Chris Kreider on the power play. Coming off his third 90-point regular season in four years on Broadway, Panarin's looking to make a bigger postseason impact after being disappointed with his 16 points in 20 games during last year's playoff run. So far, so good.