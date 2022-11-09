Panarin notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Both helpers came in the second period as the Rangers built a 3-1 lead, but things fell apart for the Blueshirts in the third. Panarin has an unsightly minus-5 rating over his last three games, all Ranger losses, but on the season he's piled up five goals and 19 points through 14 games -- including 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) with the man advantage.
