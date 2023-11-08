Panarin tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Panarin picked up an assist on Chris Kreider's power-play tally in the second period before beating Ville Husso with a wrist shot later in the frame to extend the Rangers' lead to 4-0. Panarin now has points in 12 straight games to start the season, including multi-point efforts in five of his last six contests. He's up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) on the campaign, tied for third-most in the league.