Panarin notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

After being held scoreless in the Rangers' opener, Panarin has roared back with two goals and four points in the last two games, with three of those points coming on the power play. The 29-year-old is quickly proving that last year's 95 points was no mere blip in an otherwise solid career, and he could well find himself among the league's scoring leaders once again in 2020-21.