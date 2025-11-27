Panarin produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran winger gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead late in the second period with a one-timer from the faceoff dot before feeding Vincent Trocheck for what proved to be the game-winner just 45 seconds into the third. It's Panarin's first multi-point performance since Nov. 10, but he's been surging in November, collecting five goals and 15 points over the last 11 contests.