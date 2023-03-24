Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old has multi-point performances in three of the last four games as he puts together a sizzling finish to the regular season. Over his last 13 games, Panarin has racked up six goals and 17 points, and he sits one goal short of reaching 25 for the sixth time in his career.