Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The 31-year-old has multi-point performances in three of the last four games as he puts together a sizzling finish to the regular season. Over his last 13 games, Panarin has racked up six goals and 17 points, and he sits one goal short of reaching 25 for the sixth time in his career.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Adds three more points Sunday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Nets two goals Saturday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Fires home OT winner•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers against Habs•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two points in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Collects two power-play assists•