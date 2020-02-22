Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two-point night in win

Panarin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The goal was his 31st of the season, tying his prior career high from 2016-17, while his overall point total now sits at 81 through 59 games -- his third straight campaign with 80 or more. Panarin is having the best season of his career on Broadway and has an active eight-game point streak going, but he'll need to stay hot down the stretch if the Rangers are going to work their way into the playoff picture.

