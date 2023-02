Panarin recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles.

Panarin extended the Rangers' lead to 4-2 early in the third period before setting up Mika Zibanejad on a power play later in the frame. The two-point effort snaps a three-game scoring drought for Panarin. The 31-year-old winger is up to 19 goals and 48 assists through 60 games this season.