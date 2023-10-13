Panarin tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

Panarin set up Alexis Lafreniere's opening tally in the first period before ripping a wrist shot past Devon Levi to extend the Rangers' lead to 3-0 in the second. The 31-year-old Panarin is coming off back-to-back 90-point seasons -- he tallied 29 goals with 63 assists in 82 games last year. Panarin's currently skating alongside Lafreniere and Filip Chytil on New York's second line while assuming his typical role on the top power-play unit.