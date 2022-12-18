Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The goal was a sharp one-timer. The Bread Man has just two goals in his last 22 games, but his 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) put him just outside the NHL's top-10 list of scorers. Panarin is remarkably consistent -- he has points in 10 of the Rangers last 12, with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) to show for it.