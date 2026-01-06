Panarin picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

The Rangers got all their offense in the second period, with Panarin having a hand in tallies by Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck. Panarin has produced three straight multi-point performances, and in eight games since returning from an illness that cost him one contests, he's racked up five goals and 12 points, including one goal and five assists with the man advantage.