Panarin scored twice Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.
The Bread Man has averaged just shy of 30 goals every season over the five that he's been in the NHL. And last year, he upped the ante with 32 in 69 games. Panarin has every opportunity to hit 30 this year, despite an even shorter season. His talent is elite.
