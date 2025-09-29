Panarin (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Islanders, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Panarin remained in a non-contact jersey during practice over the weekend despite being cleared for contact late last week, but he was in a regular jersey during Monday's morning skate despite skating with the non-game group. Although Panarin will miss another preseason game Monday, he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Islanders' Opening Night matchup against the Penguins on Oct. 7.