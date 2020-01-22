Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Will miss All-Star Game

Panarin (upper body) will not attend the All-Star Game.

Panarin has been battling a nagging upper-body injury, and the Rangers won't risk their best player's health in the exhibition contest. Panarin will rest over the All-Star break and hope to be ready to return versus the Red Wings on Jan. 31.

