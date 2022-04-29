Panarin (upper body) will be out of action against Washington on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Panarin is being held out for his seconds straight contest but is expected to be available for the start of the postseason. While the 30-year-old winger has scored in five straight games, he has managed seven helpers over that stretch. Still, Panarin will need to start shooting more if he is going to break out of his slump after managing just nine shots during his goalless streak.