Kaliyev (upper body) won't play against Edmonton Sunday, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post.
Kaliyev will miss his third straight game. His next chance to play will come versus Calgary on Tuesday, but he could be a healthy scratch once he's ready to return. Before playing against Winnipeg on March 11, Kaliyev was in the press box for seven consecutive contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: Makes rare appearance Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: Tickles twine in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: First goal with new team•
-
Rangers' Arthur Kaliyev: Picked up off waivers•