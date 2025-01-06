Kaliyev was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Kings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kaliyev effectively serves as a replacement for Kaapo Kakko -- a young, high-potential winger -- after the Rangers traded Kakko to the Kraken in mid-December. Selected by the Kings with the 33rd pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the 23-year-old Kaliyev has struggled to produce last season with just 15 points in 51 games -- well behind the pace he set in 2022-23 when he generated 13 goals and 15 helpers in 56 outings. He has yet to play at the NHL level in 2024-25 after suffering a fractured clavicle in training camp, but he put up two points over five games while on a conditioning loan with AHL Ontario. While Kaliyev figures to start in a bottom-six role with the Rangers, he could push for more opportunities if he can get his offensive game going.