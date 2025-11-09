Gonchar scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Sudbury's 5-4 loss to Peterborough on Sunday.

This was Gonchar's first multi-point effort of the season for the Wolves. The Russian defenseman's offense still looks like a work in progress in his first year in the OHL. He's also a bit undersized for a blueliner. A third-round pick of the Rangers in 2025, Gonchar will need a long developmental runway before potentially being an NHL candidate.