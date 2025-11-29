Gonchar registered three assists in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 win over Barrie on Friday.

Gonchar is at 14 points in 23 appearances this season, but he's earned four goals and seven helpers over his last seven games. The Rangers prospect should continue to play at a high level as he gets more comfortable in the OHL. However, playing for a team that's largely struggled this year has led to a minus-15 rating, as Gonchar's defensive play is still a work in progress.