Rangers' Austin Rueschhoff: Signs with Rangers
Rueschhoff inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Rueschhoff has spent the past three seasons with Western Michigan University, totaling 35 goals and 70 points in 105 games. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, the 22-year-old winger definitely has the size to play at the NHL level, but he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign adjusting to the pro game with AHL Hartford.
