Goodrow (lower body) took line rushes in warmups, indicating he'll play Saturday's Game 6 versus the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Goodrow has missed 11 games with the injury he suffered in the first game of the playoffs. The 29-year-old is expected to return in a fourth-line role, so he'll likely be eased back into action after the lengthy absence. Kevin Rooney will exit the lineup to account for Goodrow's return.
