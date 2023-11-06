Goodrow (personal) is at practice Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Goodrow missed Saturday's shootout loss to Minnesota to be with his wife for the birth of their child, but his presence at practice Monday suggests he should return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Detroit. He's picked up just one helper through 10 contests this campaign.
