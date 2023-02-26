Goodrow opened the scoring for the Rangers in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Goodrow batted the puck out of the air and brushed twine for the 10th time in 59 games. Capping off an eventful first period, he also had seven penalty minutes stemming from tripping and fighting calls, Goodrow is averaging 0.41 points per game, which is a strong rate for a fourth-line contributor, but it's worth noting that he went nine straight games without a point before hitting the scoresheet Saturday.