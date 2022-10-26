Goodrow scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday, but the Avalanche earned a 3-2 shootout win.
Goodrow, who had been held pointless during his previous four starts, connected on his first goal since Oct. 11, the Rangers' regular-season opener. A third-line center, Goodrow's second-period tally tied the game at 1-all. His third-period helper sent the game into overtime. The 29-year-old posted a season-best plus-2 rating in this one.
