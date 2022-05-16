Goodrow (lower body) hasn't been ruled out for the entire Round 2 series versus the Hurricanes but is still using crutches and a walking boot, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports Monday.

Goodrow was injured during Game 1 versus the Penguins on May 3 and appears no closer to getting back on the ice for the Rangers. The winger is currently mired in a 24-game goal drought but has generated nine assists over the stretch. If given the all-clear, Goodrow should be in line for a bottom-six role where he figures to offer solid mid-range fantasy value.